6'7" Shapes Loomed Round Area Rug Cream/Magenta - Safavieh

The abstract imagery of the Tessa Rug Collection celebrates unrestrained expression, natural shapes and supple contours. A brilliant composition of color illuminates the evocative quartz formations and waning diamond motifs of these chic area rugs. A vibrant panel of colors were carefully chosen and paired thoughtfully and beautifully together in the creation of these rugs. Tessa is made using soft synthetic yarns for a comforting feel underfoot. These rugs are also durable for long lasting decorative beauty. Size: 6'7" ROUND.