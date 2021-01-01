47.2" L Shaped Corner Computer Workstation Desk, Desk, Desk, Computer Desk,wood Board Table With Cabinet Drawer Storage For Home Small Office

Have a cozy and efficient day at your workspace with the L-fashioned corner laptop desk. This sturdy and robust, -panel 132 lb. Ability table will face up to years of ordinary use and will haven't any issues retaining all of your paintings materials. The smooth design and spacious tabletop are constructed for your style and comfort! The two aspect cabinets are ideal for maintaining prepared and effective. Dual tabletop areas keep your workspace clutter-free. Fits perfectly in corners whilst providing maximum space. Provided you large space for working and studying. The storage place on the left side also can place the printer, stereo, books, flowers, crafts, and so on.FeaturesStorage shelves: say goodbye to clutter on your tabletop and keep your work area neat and tidy. Store your books or other accessories out of the way on the two side shelves. The shelves allow you to keep your belongings at hand but easily accessible at any time!Perfect gaming station: this desk is large enough for serious gamers! Have a real battle station with an l-shaped desk and be satisfied with the organization and accessibility of all your components. Have multiple monitors on the large surface space and enjoy your gaming time without worries.Product DetailsTop Material: Manufactured Wood (MDF)Base Material: Manufactured Wood (MDF)Adult Assembly Required: YesExterior Shelving: YesWeight Capacity: 220 lb.Net Weight: 45 lb.Notes:Manual measurement has been used, there may be some reasonable error.All the pictures are taken by actual samples, slight chromatic aberration may occur due to lighting or display.