From miraclesuit shapewear

Miraclesuit Shapewear Shape Away Back Magic Torsette

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Create the perfect look with Miraclesuit Shapewear Shape Away Back Magic Torsette. Cupless control torsette offers extra firm support with flexible back boning to shape and smooth any muffin top. Wonderful Edge is a patented silicone edge that eradicates lines and prevents ride up for a flawless appearance. Fixed stretch straps. Step-in styling. Style #2911. Bra not included . Body: 82% nylon, 18% spandex; Panel: 74% nylon, 26% spandex. Hand wash warm and line dry. Imported. If you're not fully satisfied with your purchase, you are welcome to return any unworn and unwashed items with tags intact and original packaging included.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com