From miraclesuit shapewear
Miraclesuit Shapewear Shape Away Back Magic Torsette
Create the perfect look with Miraclesuit Shapewear Shape Away Back Magic Torsette. Cupless control torsette offers extra firm support with flexible back boning to shape and smooth any muffin top. Wonderful Edge is a patented silicone edge that eradicates lines and prevents ride up for a flawless appearance. Fixed stretch straps. Step-in styling. Style #2911. Bra not included . Body: 82% nylon, 18% spandex; Panel: 74% nylon, 26% spandex. Hand wash warm and line dry. Imported. If you're not fully satisfied with your purchase, you are welcome to return any unworn and unwashed items with tags intact and original packaging included.