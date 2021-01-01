From mia
MIA Shanny
The Shanny by MIA offers a sporty new look with it's simplistic straps and sneaker style bottom. Slip on construct with a stretch ankle strap for a personalized fit. Soft wide faux leather straps feature an allover pinpoint die-cut pattern. Crafted with a cushioned footbed and memory foam padded insole. Built on a sneaker style rubber outsole for more traction and hours of comfortable wear. Textile and synthetic upper. Man-made lining and insole. Man-made outsole. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 1 1 4 in Weight: 10 oz Platform Height: 1 in Product measurements were taken using size 9, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.