L'AGENCE Shane Slouchy Straight Jeans
Slouchy straight leg jeans with distressed and whiskered details. Five-pocket style Zip fly Ripped knees Cotton/polyester/spandex Machine wash Made in USA SIZE & FIT Straight leg Rise, about 9.5 Inseam, about 28 Leg opening, about 14.5 Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size 4 ABOUT THE BRAND Founded in 2008, LAgence marries Southern California ease with chic Parisian style. Using luxurious fabrics, the Los Angeles-based label delivers feminine collections that are both timeless and versatile. In 2015, the label launched a denim line in a range of sleek, impeccably tailored cuts. Contemporary Sportswear - Denim And Bottoms > L'agence > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. L'AGENCE. Color: Cypress. Size: 29.