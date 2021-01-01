From paul mitchell
Paul Mitchell Shampoo Two
Advertisement
Give your hair a deep cleaning with Paul Mitchell Clarifying Shampoo Two, available in a 10.14 oz bottle. Designed specifically for oily hair, it contains a special blend of all-natural botanicals that help remove excess oil and product buildup without stripping away essential nutrients. This paraben-free shampoo with botanical extracts transforms limp and lifeless hair into soft, shiny, bouncy and manageable hair. It also leaves behind a squeaky clean feeling and a refreshing citrus scent. Paul Mitchell Clarifying Shampoo Two in a 10.14 oz size is safe for all hair types, even color-treated hair.