From klorane
KLORANE Shampoo-Cream with Abyssinia Oil 6.7 fl.oz.
Advertisement
Tackle uncontrollable frizz with the KLORANE Shampoo-Cream with Abyssinia Oil; an innovative multi-tasking treatment that effectively transforms unruly hair. Ideal for coarse, curly and afro hair types, the creamy formula is fortified with vegetable-derived Abyssinia Oil, penetrating deep into the hair follicle and scalp to intensively nourish and hydrate. Rich in antioxidants and vitamins, it cocoons the hair shaft with a veil of softness, allowing for enhanced manageability and styling. Suitable for daily use, locks appear sleek, supple and revitalised.