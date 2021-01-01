From brite
Brite Purple Color Shampoo
BRITE Shampoo Color Purple gives you dreamy purple tones one moisturising shampoo at a time. This coloring shampoo gradually builds color with each wash while it gently cleanses and nourishes your hair. Use BRITE Shampoo Color Purple to knock out unwanted yellow tones, or use it on light blonde hair, highlights or grey hair for a soft purple shade. Also use on pre colored purple hair to maintain the color. Daily use will build and intensify the color. How to use: 1. Lather onto wet hair and massage through to the ends 2. Leave in for 2-15 minutes 3. Rinse well and follow with conditioner if needed For a more intense color, apply to dry hair and leave for 30-60 minutes, rinse and then apply conditioner if needed. All hair is different, so please strand testing before a full head application. This is a gradual pigment depositing shampoo. The color will build with each application and fade as you wash with your non-pigmented shampoo. BRITE Shampoo Color Purple is accredited by the PETA, vegan and cruelty-free. It’s also completely free from ammonia or parabens.