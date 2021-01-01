From red barrel studio
Shameka 48'' Modern Console Table Sofa Table For Living Room
Perfectly bring mid-ages atmosphere to your home with this vintage console table, designed to meet your multiple needs. Crafted with a deliberately aged surface, this console table comes complete with three top drawers that open to hold your daily necessities and keeping them out of sight. And the spacious shelves are the perfect place for storage baskets, books, and more. The polished surface of this console table feels smooth to the hand. Crafted with thick Pine and MDF wood slabs and accented with quality Atimon handles, this table is suitable for stairs area, living room, bed room, and next to sofa. This is a retro appeal that will leave your guests talking. Table Base Color: Green