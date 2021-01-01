Shamar Upholstered Low Profile Standard Bed

Lend an ultra-glamorous touch to your bedroom with this upholstered bed. This bed features a striking headboard in a flared fishtail design, complete with flared channels in a light gray velvet fabric. Coordinating silver metallic fabric can be found in the double-arched footboard and side panels, as well as silver, turned feet. Accentuating the headboard is also an LED back panel light that illuminates the area. Place this bed in a modern-style bedroom for an extra bit of pizazz. Mattress Size: Queen