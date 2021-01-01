Camaflexi Shaker Style White Full Panel Headboard Plaform Bed

Camaflexi's Panel Full Size Platform Bed in the beautiful, traditional and timeless Shaker style, will add the perfect balance of warmth and luxury to your bedroom. Constructed of elegant pine wood with a rich protective cherry finish that further enhances the natural beauty of the wood grains. Featuring a fully slated mattress foundation with our unique "Double Center Support System," there is no need for a box spring. Sturdy and durable, this piece is built to last – the quality and workmanship you’ve come to expect from Camaflexi. Concerned for the environment, all Camaflexi furniture is eco-friendly and crafted of Solid Pine Wood sourced from renewable pine plantations. Color: White.