From afrm
AFRM Shailene Midi Dress in Brown. - size M (also in S)
Advertisement
AFRM Shailene Midi Dress in Brown. - size M (also in S) AFRM Shailene Midi Dress in Brown. - size M (also in S) 95% poly 5% spandex. Detachable slip lining. Pull-on styling. Thumbhole. Sheer mesh fabric. Imported. AFFM-WD18. AED019902V. AFRM stands for an affirmation of one's self and one's style. They're a community, presenting edgy pieces that capture your spirit, your moments, your moods. Every detail is intentional, to AFRM you from the inside out. In AFRM, be beautifully, powerfully present in your world.