Shailene 14-Inch 3 Light Semi Flush by Kichler - Color: White - Finish: Nickel - (43691NI)

The Shailene 14â€ 3 Light Semi-Flush Mount Ceiling Light by Kichler brings to you, beauty through such a simple design for your modern-day home. Its physical design offers you square shaped fixture that offers a white microfiber exterior blended with Satin Etched glass. This fixture was created by Steel material along with incandescent lighting giving you an excellent experience in any room you place it in. Kichler, founded in 1938, is a family owned and operated company based in Independence, Ohio, that creates inspiring contemporary lighting. Using clean lines and simple, geometric forms, their designs are high quality, reasonably priced and distinctive. Ranging from outdoor lighting like LED wall sconces and post lights to indoor lighting like pendants and bath lights, Kichler's products are energy efficient and suit a variety of individual personalities and tastes. Shape: Square. Color: White. Finish: Brushed Nickel