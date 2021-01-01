Shadow Box Outdoor Wall Light by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Grey - Finish: Mahogany - (302601-1016)

The Shadow Box Outdoor Wall Light by Hubbardton Forge has a geometric balance and clean lines that will enhance any outdoor setting with a contemporary style. It is a direct wire wall sconce that has a rectangle metal backplate that diffuses light from an optical crystal diffuser. Light softly diffuses over the outdoor setting which provides safety and comfort. Dimmable with a standard incandescent dimmer (not included). Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Square. Color: Grey. Finish: Coastal Mahogany, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting