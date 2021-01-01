From delsey
Shadow 5.0 24" Hardside Check-in Spinner
Advertisement
A smart bag inside and out! This medium check-in bag is equipped with Delsey's patented overweight indicator built in the side carry handle to let you know if your luggage weighs more than 50 lbs. It also features dual-density spinner wheels for superior mobility, Delsey's patented zip Securitech and a built-in Tsa-accepted lock for optimal security. Plus the interior lining is removable and washable so you can keep the inside of your bag fresh for your next getaway.