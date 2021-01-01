From kirkland's
Shades of Summer Canvas Art Print, 24x24 in.
Advertisement
Feel the sun on your skin with this Shades of Summer Canvas Art Print! With nautical colors and beach umbrellas, this piece will make any room feel like a warm paradise. Art measures 24L x 1.5W x 24H in. High-quality print on gallery wrapped polyester canvas Wrapped edges complete the look Features beach umbrella and chairs subjects Hues of blue, white, yellow, and red Artist: John Burrows Weight: 4 lbs. Comes ready for wall mount; no additional hanging hardware required Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. Avoid exposure to heat, direct sunlight, and moisture. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses. WARNING: Cancer and Reproductive Harm - For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov .