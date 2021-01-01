From christophe robin
Christophe Robin Shade Variation Mask Pocket
Christophe Robin Shade Variation Mask Pocket in Beauty: NA This color reviving mask is ideal for dull chestnuts or color-treated hair that have a tendency of turning brassy with time. Its unique blend of caramel pigments and cocoa butter, helps neutralize yellowing, restoring rich chestnut with vibrant tones. Enriched with Almond Butter and Buriti Oil, it deeply nourishes hair without weighing it down.. Designed for natural, color-treated, bleached or highlighted chestnut hair. Restores caramel tones, warms dull chestnutDeeply nourishes hair. Free of parabens, sulfates, and phthalatesVegan & cruelty-free. 75 ml / 2.53 fl oz. After washing hair (ideally using the brightening shampoo with Camomile and Cornflower), apply to towel-dried hair from root to tip. Let it sit for 5-30 min, depending on the desired intensity, then rinse thoroughly.. Use every 3 to 5 washesDoes not cover greys. CAUTION: Please perform a 48-hour skin test before application to avoid allergy risk. For the 1st application, please respect the 5 min processing time to evaluate the result on your hair. Wash your hands immediately after application.. CBIF-UU19. SNCH POCKET. About the designer: Christophe Robin is the colorist of choice of the world's most celebrated models and actresses. For the past 30 years, he has been trusted with transforming their hair color, which resulted in a keen understanding of what hair really needs to stay healthy. To share the knowledge he gained through the years, he launched in 1999 his own hair care line, designed to nourish, strengthen and protect natural, color-treated or chemically processed hair. His innovative formulas and unique textures are highly concentrated in powerful, rare and ancestral ingredients for long-lasting results.