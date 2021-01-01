From christophe robin
Christophe Robin Shade Variation Care Nutritive Mask with Temporary Coloring - Golden Blonde, One Size
What it is:A nourishing mask that delivers temporary color to natural or color-treated blonde hair.What it is formulated to do:Blonde hair tends to dull and lose its gloss. Whether colored or highlighted, it becomes grey or overly transparent over time. The nourishing ingredients in this productâalmond butter and buriti oilâcombined with an acidic pH of 4.5 help minimize porosity, fix pigments, and evenly distribute color. The selection of golden honey pigments and apricot oil adds density to overly transparent blonde shades by adding depth with a natural, radiant golden hue that will give you a healthy-looking glow.What it is formulated WITHOUT:- Parabens- Sulfates - PhthalatesSuggested Usage:-Wash your hair with the Clarifying Shampoo with Camomile and Cornflower to reset the fiber.-Squeeze your hair with a towel and then apply the gentle color mask.-Massage and leave for five to 30 minutes depending on the desired intensity.-Rinse thoroughly.-Note: for the first application, leave the product in for only five minutes so that you can evaluate how well the pigment takes to your hair. Color will fade in three to five shampoos.Precautions:-Carry out a local skin test 48 hours before application to avoid allergy risks.-Wash your hands immediately after application to avoid coloring your fingernails.-Avoid getting the product into the eyes.Size:8.33 ozIngredients:-Apricot Oil-Buriti Oil-Sweet Almond OilWater, Cetearyl Alcohol, Cetyl Alcohol, Behentrimonium Chloride, Glycerin, Cetrimonium Chloride, Mauritia Flexuosa Fruit Oil, Fragrance, Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis (Sweet Almond) Oil, Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil, Tocopheryl Acetate, Sericin, Prunus Armeniaca (Apricot) Kernel Oil, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Citric Acid, Disodium Edta, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Ci 12251(Basic Brown 17), Ci 12719 (Basic Yellow 57), Tocopherol, Bht.