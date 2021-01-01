Lenovo SH1 BT Wireless Headphone Semi-in-ear Sports Earphone with Moving Coil Speaker HiFi Sound Quality Long Endurance Black

Upgraded BT5.0 chip, audio transmission is more stable, HiFi sound quality. Composite diaphragm, the sound is clear and bright, low distortion. Adopt dual noise reduction technology to reduce ambient noise, non-destructive sound quality. Ergonomic semi-in-ear design, fit the ear canal, comfortable to wear, not easy to fall. Soft skin-friendly silicone material, unique memory arc shape, can automatically return to the original shape. Magnetic suction design, removes tedious storage steps, not easy to wind and lose. Widely compatible with BT-enabled mobile phones, tablets, etc.