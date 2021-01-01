Honey-Can-Do SFT-03073 Large Decorative Storage Tote with Handles Black Storage and Organization Home Organizers Totes

Honey-Can-Do SFT-03073 Large Decorative Storage Tote with Handles Features:Large sized storage tote is great for organizing all around the homeBuilt-in reinforced handles allow for easy transportationDurable polyester construction withstands heavy items and frequent useLimited lifetime warranty for the original ownerSpecifications:Height: 12.6"Length: 18.75"Width: 14.37"Product Variations:SFT-03067: Orange Large Decorative Storage Tote with HandlesSFT-03070: Yellow Large Decorative Storage Tote with HandlesSFT-03073 (This Model): Black Large Decorative Storage Tote with HandlesSFT-03076: Green Large Decorative Storage Tote with Handles Totes Black