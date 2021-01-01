Generation Lighting SF254 Sunset Drive 4 Light 22" Wide Semi-Flush Drum Ceiling Fixture Oil Rubbed Bronze Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Semi-Flush

Generation Lighting SF254 Sunset Drive 4 Light 22" Wide Semi-Flush Drum Ceiling Fixture FeaturesConstructed from steelIncludes a frosted glass shade(4) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsCUL and ETL rated for damp locationsMeets California Title 24 energy standardsDimensionsHeight: 13-1/4"Width: 22"Depth: 22"Product Weight: 9 lbsWire Length: 8"Shade Height: 5-5/8"Shade Width: 22"Shade Depth: 22"Canopy Height: 7/8"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 400 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 4Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulbs Included: No Semi-Flush Oil Rubbed Bronze