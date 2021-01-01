Generation Lighting SF241EN3 Barrington 15" Wide Semi-Flush Ceiling Fixture with LED Bulbs Brushed Steel Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Semi-Flush

Generation Lighting SF241EN3 Barrington 15" Wide Semi-Flush Ceiling Fixture with LED Bulbs Features:Constructed from steelIncludes an etched glass shadeIncludes (2) 18.6 watt maximum Medium (E26) led bulbsFixture is capable of being dimmedMade in ChinaUL listed for installation in dry locationsEnergy Star certified productMeets California Title 24 energy standardsDimensions:Height: 11-1/2"Width: 15"Product Weight: 8.9lbsWire Length: 8"Shade Height: 3-3/4"Shade Width: 15"Canopy Height: 1-1/4"Canopy Width: 5-1/2"Electrical Specifications:Max Wattage: 18.6 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 2Max Watts Per Bulb: 9.3 wattsLumens: 800Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Type: LEDColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index (CRI): 90Average Hours: 15000Voltage: 120Bulbs Included: Yes Semi-Flush Brushed Steel