SteamFast SF-562 Full-Size Upright Canister Garment Steamer for Clothes, White

The all-new Steamfast SF-562 Canister Fabric Steamer provides a natural care solution for your household fabrics and includes several elevated features. The Canister Fabric Steamer is gentle on your most delicate fabrics, yet works equally well on drapes, upholstery and other heavier materials. Strong steam not only freshens fabrics and releases wrinkles, but reduces dust mite allergens, kills germs and bed bugs as well. Plus, there's minimal waiting time for the SF-562 as it heats up in only 45-seconds. Color: White.