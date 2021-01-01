From emeco
Emeco Sezz Swivel Chair - Color: Silver
Advertisement
Stimulate a sense of motion and momentum in any design space with the Sezz Swivel Chair by Emeco. A creation of Christophe Pillet using Emeco's familiar standard of 80% recycled aluminum, this chair has both the visual appeal and the physical toughness to provide years of enjoyment and style. It makes trendy task seating in an industrial-chic workspace, or a handsome brushed accent in any room besides. Color: Silver. Finish: Hand Brushed Aluminum