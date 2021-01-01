From donna sharp
DONNA SHARP Seville 3-Piece Blush Cotton Queen Comforter Set
This brilliantly designed Seville 3-piece cotton comforter set from DONNA SHARP brings a modern touch to any master bedroom or guest room. The ultra-soft 100% cotton jacquard fabric is garment washed to provide a wonderfully soft touch, right out of the bag. This bedding set is adorned with a subtle geometric pattern to enhance the look of your room. A hidden pin tuck secures the batting in place without interrupting the pattern, creating a smooth, seamless appearance. Shams are included and perfectly match the comforter to complete the look of the bed. Add your own personal touch by pairing Seville with 1-of our throws or decorative pillows (sold separately). This 3-piece set comes with 1-comforter and 2-shams and is packaged in an eco-friendly linen bag. Available in the colors Grey, Blush, Sand, Sage and Soft Blue.