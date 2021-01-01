From hush puppies
Hush Puppies Seventy8
The primary materials that compose this product contain a minimum of 20 percent recycled content. The Hush Puppies Seventy8 is a sporty sneaker made of canvas and suede with a decorative medial side. Lace closure for a secure fit. Recycled RPET lining and removable Bounce footbed and Bounce Plus technology that combines a high-energy EVA midsole with an advanced insole for added support. Slip-lasted Strobel construction. Molded rubber outsole. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 11 oz Product measurements were taken using size 9, width D - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.