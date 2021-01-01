From devacurl
DevaCurl Set It Free Finishing Hair Spray, 3oz
Hydrating: Seal In Moisture; Fight Frizz And Add Shine To Your Curls After Styling Nourishing: Lightweight; Nourishing Formula; Made With Olive Oil And Beeswax; Zaps Frizz And Brings Back Softness; Set It Free Blasts Curls With Essential Moisture And Adds Bounce And Shine Herbaceous Scent: Bright And Energetic; Set It Free Captures The Freshness Of Lemon & Lime Zest Effective- to seal in moisture after styling; spray all your curls; use as needed between wash days to tame frizz and rehydrate Brand Promise – all products are 100% sulfate; paraben and silicone free; vegan; wheat-free and cruelty free