Set 4 Piece Wicker Rattan Sectional Sofa With Chair And Cushions For All Weather Outdoor Conversation

Add a quaint and relaxing nook to your outdoor space perfect for lounging, outdoor dining, and more with this complete 4-piece rattan furniture set. Including one love seat, two sofa chairs, and a coffee table, this furniture set-up provides ample space for lounging with family or gathering with friends while enjoying the weather. Manufactured with tightly woven rattan, the outer frame of each piece is designed to melt into natural outdoor surroundings seamlessly, acting as the perfect accent to your garden or patio.