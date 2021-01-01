From rada cutlery
Rada Cutlery Serving Steel Spatula Server Made in The USA, 8-7/8 Inches, Stainless handle
Advertisement
PREMIUM SLOTTED SPATULA – This kitchen utensil is ideal for cooking and serving. Use the serving spatula to mix, scrape and stir your favorite recipe. Bring it to the table to serve fresh brownies, cookies and cakes. TOUGH STAINLESS STEEL – The small serving spatula is made from 300 series high nickel stainless steel. The slots on the face make it the perfect tool for mixing. It features a scraping and cutting edge. SOLID CONSTRUCTION – The server spoon is crafted using a solid stamped, one piece construction. This gives the serving spatula a sleek, stylish look, but also makes it ultra-strong. AMERICAN MADE UTENSIL – Rada Mfg. Co. is located in Waverly, Iowa and has been manufacturing cutlery in the USA since 1948. Our mission is all about “providing our customers the best value of kitchen knives for their dollar.” HASSLE-FREE LIFETIME GUARANTEE – We stand by our craftsmanship. Rada Mfg. Co. will replace any product manufactured by our company returned to us due to defects in material or workmanship., Weight: 0.04 Pounds, Manufacturer: Rada Cutlery