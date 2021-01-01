From design toscano
Design Toscano Servant to the Egyptian Pharaoh Table Lamp
The pharaoh himself rises on a mirrored support to stand as the centerpiece of this stunning Egyptian Revival table lamp. A welcome escape from harsh ceiling lights, the warm glow beneath the 12-inch diameter, contemporary fabric shade highlights a smart, clean design. Cast in quality designer resin, this elegant work of functional art is individually hand painted in ebony and gold tones to set the mood with your 60-watt bulb. Our Design Toscano exclusive is stunning alone as a centerpiece on an entry table or as a pair flanking a buffet or fireplace mantel. Switch on cord. 12"dia.x24"H. 3 lbs.