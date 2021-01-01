Sertapedic Superior Loft Pillow Top Mattress Pad, Full, White

Advertisement
The Sertapedic Superior Loft Down Alternative Mattress Pad is designed to provide optimal comfort to promote a good night's sleep. It's made of polyester and features quilted pockets of hypoallergenic fiberfill that deliver lofty support while remaining in place to prevent fabric shifting and discomfort. The Superior Loft mattress pad has a soft microfiber cover that adds an additional layer of softness to the bed while protecting the mattress from dust mites, dander and other common household allergens. It also has elastic along the edges that help deliver a snug fit and keep it secure. The Sertapedic Superior Loft Down Alternative Mattress Pad is for easy care and is easy to install on top of any regular-size mattress. This item offers a simple solution for adding more comfort to a bed.