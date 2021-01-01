From bene casa
Bene Casa 5" Serrated Steak knife
Using our BeneCasa surgical stainless steel, the triple-riveted stainless steel knife provides exceptional cutting and accuracy, with a long-lasting edge and rust-free use. Featuring a premium rosewood handle, the balance tested blade looks as good as it cuts. Using a full tang blade and triple-riveted handle, the triple-riveted stainless steel knife is built to last, with the surgical stainless-steel blade providing rust-free cutting and easy clean maintenance. Balance tested, it is comfortable in use, and comes in multiple sizes to provide the perfect tool for all your demands. Designed to maintain a sharp edge for longer, that surgical stainless-steel blade and comfortable rosewood handle make this paring knife a joy to use. A quality knife without the excessive price tag, order your triple-riveted stainless steel knife today, and feel the difference of a high-quality surgical stainless-steel blade and premium rosewood handle can make in your kitchen.