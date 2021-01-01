From bvlgari
BVLGARI Serpenti Viper 18K Rose Gold, Diamond & Onyx Pendant Necklace
From the Serpenti Viper Collection. Evocative of the vipers spiral movement before its strike, the pendant coils sensually around the chain combining the dangerous beauty of the precious scales with the sinuosity of the snake. In a mesmerizing play between light and shadow, knowledge and desire, temptation and desire, the two irresistible facets of the serpents nature are revealed through a captivating design. Cast in lustrous 18K rose gold inset with onyx elements and sparkling pav diamonds. Diamonds, 0.2 tcw Onyx 18K rose gold Made in Italy SIZE Adjustable length, about 16.14"-17" ABOUT THE BRAND Founded in Italy in 1884 by Greek silversmith Sotirio Bulgari, BVLGARI has become synonymous with unparalleled craftsmanship and exquisite jewelry. The brand's Roman heritage can be seen in pieces inspired by the citys architecture, artwork and ancient mosaics. Today, the house continues to translate its rich history into opulent designs and fragrances. Fine Jewelry - Bvlgari Watches And Jewe > Bvlgari > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. BVLGARI. Color: Rose Gold.