18kt rose gold case with a green karung leather (double twirl) strap. Fixed 18kt rose gold bezel. Green dial with rose gold-tone hands and index hour markers. Roman numerals mark the 6 and 12 o'clock positions. Dial Type: Analog. Bvlgari calibre B033 quartz movement. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Unique case shape. Case size: 27 mm. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 50 meters / 165 feet. Functions: hour, minute. Luxury watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Item Variations: SPP27C4PGL. Bvlgari Serpenti Green Dial Double-Twirl Leather Ladies Watch 102726.