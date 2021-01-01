Supersmile Series II LS 45 Advanced Sonic Pulse Toothbrush

The patented 45° angled bristles and sonic technology of the Supersmile Series II LS45 help clean beneath the gum line while polishing and whitening the tooth enamel. This toothbrush offers three brushing modes to address a variety of oral care needs. A two minute auto-timer with 30-second interval alerts ensures thorough brushing of each area. The ergonomically designed handle is waterproof, and stands upright to ensure hygienic drying. Benefits: 30,000 advanced sonic strokes per minute. Improves gum health by removing bacteria and plaque. Interchangeable brush heads have soft, rounded nylon bristles that maintain ADA recommended angle.