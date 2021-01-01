From bush furniture
Series C Light Oak 36 Inch 5-Shelf Bookcase
Two fixed shelves for stabilityThree adjustable shelves for flexibilityMatches 71" Hutch in height and depthAccepts Half-Height Door Kit in lower position.The Series C collection from Bush Furniture features contemporary styling in finishes like maple oak and cherry. Whether you are adding work stations or renovating a private office these furnishings give you flexibility and can be configured in many ways. You can design the work spaces you need so that they will best furnish your office or home office.