Honeywell Series 5 Portable Wireless Doorbell
From Honeywell Includes Series 5 portable doorbell, push button with CR2032 battery, doorbell wall mount bracket, push button mount bracket, adhesive pad, mounting screws, and anchors Honeywell ActivLink 916.8MHz wireless signal 84dB doorbell with six tunes Seven custom LED halo alerts Adjustable volume, sleep mode, and mute 3-, 6-, 9-, and 12-hour mute timers Connects with up to four other smart accessories (not included) Weather-resistant Doorbell requires 3 AA batteries, not included Measurements: Doorbell 2.75" x 2.75" x 1.57"; Push button 2.75" x 1.88" x 0.63" 1-year Limited Manufacturer's Warranty Imported