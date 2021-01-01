From radici usa
RADICI USA Seriate Beige 5 ft. Round Traditional Vintage Area Rug
Advertisement
Elegance radiates from this stylish, traditional vintage area rug. Displaying dominant beige tones with small vibrant accent colors, this distressed rug features various shapes including rectangles, rounds and runners. Finished with rich hues and an ornate and modern pattern, this soft Olefin rug will caress your feet with every step. The texture and construction of this rug gives an effortless style solution for living rooms, bedrooms, dining rooms, entryways, children's play rooms and office areas to create a designer look. Machine woven of high-quality polypropylene known for its legendary durability, endurance and ease to clean. This area rug is crafted from non-shedding yarns for ultimate convenience and is available in a variety of colors to enhance your decorative scheme. The traditional oriental pattern can be easily integrated into your home decor or office decor.