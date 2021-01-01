From couristan
Couristan SERENITY 9 x 12 Grey-Opal Indoor Abstract Area Rug | 51610505092129T
Advertisement
Inspired by the beauty of nature, Couristan introduces the chic multi-purpose timber collection. Timber comes in an array of fresh natural tones such as ash, wheat, serenity blue and herb green, these soothing colors evoke a sense of sanctuary amid our busy, always-on lives. This earthy palette complements most of today’s popular home furnishing whether it be indoor or outdoor settings. Power-loomed in Belgium of 66% Courtron™ polypropylene, 22% polyester and 12% polyester-cotton, this fashion-forward face-to-face Wilton woven collection features over-tufted yarns creating the truly unique patterns and textured appearance found in each of these transitional designs. Timber is specifically designed to withstand outdoor elements making the entire collection mold and mildew resistant and UV stabilized to ensure each color retains their vibrancy after exposure to the sun and other weather conditions. Durable enough for today's most active spaces, timber area rugs are the perfect accessory to decorate both the inside or outside of your home and bring a natural aesthetic that inspires comfort and relaxation. Couristan SERENITY 9 x 12 Grey-Opal Indoor Abstract Area Rug | 51610505092129T