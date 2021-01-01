From coaster company
Serenity 2-drawer Nightstand Mod Grey
Crafted with durable Asian hardwood and tropical wood, this two-drawer nightstand offers maximum functionality and understated style. Beautifully enhanced by a mod grey finish, it has a tasteful and timeless look. A straight, sturdy silhouette enhances its classic design. Shining silver drawer handles add just enough shine. Equipped with two large storage drawers, this transitional nightstand has all you need to keep your bedside organized with ease.