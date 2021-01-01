From comfort tech
Comfort Tech Serene Foam 10in. Medium Foam Tight Top Full Mattress
Want to take advantage of today’s newest comfort technology without breaking the bank? You deserve the very best mattress available, created by our team of bedding experts and designed to offer the best comfort and support imaginable. The Serene Mattress is made with a 2” top layer of Serene foam – the most advanced foam on the market. Better than memory foam, Serene foam is enhanced with Supportive Air Technology, increasing the level of support without compromising comfort. Supportive Air Technology reduces pressure on critical areas of the body, including hips and shoulders, to prevent tossing and turning throughout the night. Serene foam also reduces motion transfer, so you and your partner can avoid unnecessary awakenings. Unlike memory foam, Serene foam sleeps cool. It is not temperature sensitive, so heat dissipates quickly, keeping you cool and dry. The 8” base consists of high resiliency foam, designed to keep your mattress supportive, comfortable and durable. Features a diamond knit moisture wicking cover. Hypoallergenic. All foam used is CertiPUR-US Certified. Mattresses are compressed and rolled for easy handling. Made in the USA.