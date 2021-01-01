From dessins serbes
Serbie Srbija Serbian Eagle T-Shirt
Advertisement
You want to proudly present your heritage, then this is the perfect stylish garment for you. A beautiful design for every Serbian or simply a Balkan lover. No matter you are Belgrade, Novi Sad, Nis, Prizren or Banja Luka. Sumadija, Ravna Gora or Kosovo i Metohija. Tschetnik, Cetnik, Europe, Serbia, National pride, European Serbia, American pride, red, blue, white flag Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem