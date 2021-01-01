Seraphinite Stone Signet Ring In Black Rhodium Plated Sterling Silver - 6.5 - Also in: 7, 8, 10.5, 12, 7.5, 12.5, 11.5, 11, 9.5, 9, 6, 13, 8.5, 10

This Ring from the LMJ Origin Collection pays homage to Mother Earth\'s beauty and blends innovative design with aesthetic brilliance. This ring is beautifully presented with the inspirational poem, "Origin", written by the LMJ Founder & CEO. Note: This piece is handmade on a made-to-order basis and is offered in custom ring sizes. Seraphinite is a deep evergreen color stone laced with glimmering patches of silver that reflect light at different viewing angles. Seraphinite is a stone known for its spiritual energy and is said to promote self-healing.