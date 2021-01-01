Visual Comfort Serafina Semi-Flushmount Light - Color: Silver

Refined and glamorous. The Serafina Semi-Flushmount by Visual Comfort adds a dazzling dose of style to rooms within your home. A simple canopy is adorned with a crystal halo as it supports a single stem and round arrangement of elegantly curved metal branches that sweep outward, dressed up with crystal accents. Creating a space for the candelabras within to reflect and refract through, the composition of this fixture lends an even layer of illumination with a sparkling touch to spaces. Shape: Round. Color: Silver. Finish: Polished Nickel. Tags: Visual Comfort Lighting, Circa Lighting