L'Academie Serafina Cropped Blazer in Beige. - size XS (also in L, M, XL, XXS) L'Academie Serafina Cropped Blazer in Beige. - size XS (also in L, M, XL, XXS) Self: 73% poly 22% viscose 5% elastaneLining: 50% poly 50% viscose. Made in Ukraine. Dry clean only. Single front button closure. Padded shoulders. Breast pocket. Buttoned cuffs. Item not sold as a set. LCDE-WO141. ACOW157 U21. L'Academie has mastered the art of elegant, sophisticated dressing with chic and polished pieces complete with stylish details. These contemporary pieces are effortlessly easy to style with your favorite denim or classic heels.