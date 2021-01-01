From foundry select

Sera Glass End Table with Storage

Description

This unique living room table features tempered glass table tops extended over open wooden shelves by curled metal legs. This contemporary design is one-of-a-kind, allowing for an open, airy aesthetic in any living space. The wooden tabletops include storage drawers, perfect for storing away any clutter. A multipurpose table with storage can be used as a coffee or cocktail table. Looks great in your living room, great room, condo, family room or den.

