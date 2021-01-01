Terani Couture - Sequined Sweetheart Strapless Mermaid Gown 1711P2594

Capture the glamour as you walk on this stunning gorgeous Terani 1711P2594 gown. A strapless sweetheart bodice comes alive with strands of beaming accents that adorn the fitted length. A vivid mermaid flare extends at your legs with shirring and layers of fabric for a dimensional look and a full-length hemline. Turn yourself into a timeless beautiful goddess in this creation by Terani. Style: terani_1711P2594 Details: Sweetheart neckline Strapless Sequin and bead embellishments Mermaid silhouette Fabric Content: 100% Polyester Length: Long Neckline: Sweetheart Waistline: Natural Colors: Ivory Sizes: 0-18 Silhouette Mermaid Please refer to our special occasion dress return policy (click here) for more details..