St. John Sequin-Embellished Knit Cocktail Dress

Shiny viscose jacquard knit squareneck dress embellished with dazzling sequin embroidery. Squareneck Sleeveless Concealed back zip Back vent Ramie/polyester/polyamide Dry clean Imported of Italian and imported fabric SIZE & FIT About 46.75" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size Small ABOUT THE BRAND In 1962, former model Marie St. John and husband Robert Gray started with a simple concepta versatile knit dressand evolved it into a luxury fashion brand. Today, the American label is known for its polished, put-together styles and understated elegance. Designer Lifestyle - St John Collection > St. John > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. St. John. Color: Black. Size: Small.