Sequin Curtain Backdrop 4FTx8FT Photo Curtain Backdrop Curtain Panels 96 Inches Long 190522E

Best Quality Guranteed. WHAT YOU GET: 1pc 4FT wide by 8FT height sequin backdrop NO DROPPING SEQUINS: serged edges avoid falling sequins, beautiful colors of sequin photo backdrop ensure wedding/party/event more elegant and sparkly SEAMLESS: made of sequin mesh fabric, seamless sparkly sequin photography background NO THIN, NOT THROUGH: full dense sequins embroidered on mesh fabric, making shimmer sequin fabric photography backdrop not easily see through 100% SATISFACTION: 7 days no-questions-asked return policy. value for money deserved, Choose risk free today.