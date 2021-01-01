BDI Furniture Sequel 20 Multifunction Cabinet - Color: Wood tones

Smart aesthetics and high functionality. The Sequel 20 Multifunction Cabinet by BDI brings stylish modular storage to a home office or executive space. Designed to provide efficient storage and organization in the modern workspace, the multi-functional cabinet features a pull-out printer shelf, a pair of drawers to manage office supplies and a large bottom filing drawer to organize office documents. Wrapped in finely grained Hardwood Veneer and topped with a smooth, scratch and ding resistant Tempered Glass surface, this handsome unit adds a polished look and high-functioning equipment and storage space in a large office. For a compact space, partner the cabinet with the Sequel 20 Desk / Console Return for a complete workspace and storage solution. Color: Wood tones. Finish: Natural Walnut